Happy Prince Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Happy Prince Gaming is one of the most well-known figures in the Indian Free Fire community.

He currently has over 3.2 million subscribers on YouTube, where he posts videos related to various aspects of Garena's battle royale sensation.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 124618683.

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Happy Prince Gaming’s lifetime stats

Happy Prince Gaming has played 7591 squad matches and has triumphed in 1631 of them, maintaining a win rate of 21.48%. He has accumulated 21403 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 1329 games and has 264 victories to his name, making his win rate 19.86%. In the process, he has bagged 3576 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.36.

Happy Prince Gaming has also played 1328 solo games and has won on 146 occasions, translating to a win rate of 10.99%. He has registered 3345 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.83.

Also Read: Lorem's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Happy Prince Gaming’s ranked stats

Happy Prince Gaming has played 379 squad matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 50 of them, making his win rate 13.19%. With a K/D ratio of 4.45, he has secured 1464 frags in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 20 ranked duo games and has won 3 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.00%. He has 81 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.76.

Happy Prince Gaming has played 11 ranked solo matches and has killed 16 opponents at a K/D ratio of 1.45.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Happy Prince Gaming’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on Happy Prince Gaming's YouTube channel was posted in April 2019. Since then, he has posted 212 videos on his channel, with over 158 million views combined. As previously mentioned, the channel has over 3.2 million subscribers.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Happy Prince Gaming’s social media accounts

Advertisement

Happy Prince Gaming is active on Instagram.

He also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TSG Ritik: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?