Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TSG Ritik: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. He currently has over 20.9 million subscribers on YouTube.

TSG Ritik is another prominent figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He runs a YouTube channel called TWO-SIDE GAMERS, alongside TSG Jash. The channel has over 7.03 million subscribers.

This article compares the two content creators' Garena Free Fire stats in February 2021.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10668 squad matches and has won on 2609 occasions, making his win rate 24.45%. He has accumulated 39520 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.90.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 1667 games and has triumphed in 306 of them, making his win rate 18.35%. In the process, he has registered 6458 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.75.

Ajjubhai has 77 wins in the 898 solo matches that he played, maintaining a win rate of 8.57%. With 2267 kills to his name in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 816 squad games and has secured 126 victories, making his win rate 15.44%. He has killed 3142 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.55 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 29 ranked duo matches and has a single Booyah, maintaining a win rate of 3.44%. He has 59 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Ajjubhai has played 10 ranked solo games and has won a single match, translating to a win rate of 10.00%. He has 19 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.11 in this mode.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik’s lifetime stats

TSG Ritik has played 10708 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2163 of them, maintaining a win rate of 20.19%. He has secured 25428 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.98.

The content creator has also played 2336 duo games and has triumphed in 256 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.95%. With a K/D ratio of 2.13, he has 4436 frags in this mode.

TSG Ritik has played 858 solo games and has won on 53 occasions, making his win rate 6.17%. He has accumulated 1650 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.05.

Ranked stats

TSG Ritik’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, TSG Ritik has played 163 squad games and has 27 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 16.56%. He has 529 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.89 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 2 ranked solo games and 4 ranked duo matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has an edge over TSG Ritik in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as TSG Ritik has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while TSG Ritik has a higher win rate.

