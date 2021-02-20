Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TheDonato: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is a prominent Free Fire content creator hailing from India. He boasts a massive subscriber count of over 21 million and owns the famous team - ‘Total Gaming eSports.’

TheDonato is a renowned figure amongst the Free Fire community. The Brazilian YouTuber is known for the videos he creates related to the quick-paced battle royale title and has over 23 million subscribers.

This article looks at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 10683 squad matches and has come out on top on 2611 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 24.44%. He has accumulated 39601 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.91.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 1668 games and has bettered his foes in 307 for a win rate of 18.40%. In the process, he has bagged 6469 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.75.

The content creator has played 898 matches and has 77 victories, having a win ratio of 8.57%. He has killed a total of 2267 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the on-going ranked season, Ajjubhai has competed in 831 squad games and has emerged victorious in 128, maintaining a win ratio of 15.40%. He has collected 3223 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.58.

Apart from this, he has played 29 duo matches and has a single win, at a win percentage of 3.44%. With a K/D ratio of 2.11, he has 59 frags.

Total Gaming has participated in 10 solo games and has 1 first-place finish, making his win rate of 10.00%. He has garnered 19 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.11.

TheDonato’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 219110511.

Lifetime stats

TheDonato has contented in 2237 squad matches and has a winning tally of 826, retaining a win percentage of 36.92%. He has secured 11955 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.47.

Meanwhile, in the duo mode, he has played 1882 games and has remained unbeaten in 739, corresponding to a win rate of 39.26%. With 10383 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 9.08.

The YouTuber has appeared in 1492 solo games and has triumphed in 420, converting to a win ratio of 28.15%. He has notched 7785 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 7.26.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, TheDonato has participated in 28 squad games and has outshined his foes in 5, leading to a win rate of 17.85%. He has racked 95 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.13.

Finally, he has also won 40 of the 105 duo matches he has played, translating to a win percentage of about 38.09%. He has 602 frags to his name at a K/D ratio of 9.26.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire, but comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions. In the lifetime stats, TheDonato is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in all the three modes - solo, duo, and squad.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo mode as TheDonato is yet to take part in a game. In the squad mode, Ajjubhai has a greater K/D ratio, while the former has a finer win rate. Lastly, in the duo mode, TheDonato has the upper hand.

