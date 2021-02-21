Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire is a renowned battle royale game developed and published by the Singaporean company, Garena. Content creation, streaming, and esports related to the title have bloomed over the past few years and have become a viable career option for many players.

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and B2K, aka Born2Kill, are two prominent Free Fire content creators hailing from India and Tunisia. They have massive subscriber counts of over 8.55 million and 6.63 million, respectively.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has featured in 7850 squad matches and has won 2173, which comes down to a win percentage of 27.68%. He has accumulated 20339 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.58.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 4163 games and has 729 victories, having a win ratio of 17.51%. With 10910 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The YouTuber has 266 wins in the 3305 solo matches played for a win rate of 8.04%. In the process, he has bagged 7376 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.43.

Ranked stats

The streamer has competed in 460 squad games in the current ranked season and has precisely 100 wins, managing a win ratio of 21.73%. He has registered 1178 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.27.

The content creator has played 213 duo matches and has 27 victories for a win percentage of 12.67%. He has killed a total of 591 enemies with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Desi Gamers has played 117 solo matches and has come out on top on eight occasions, maintaining a win rate of 6.83%. He has 376 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.45.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

B2K has contented in 8337 squad games and has a win tally of 1485, retaining a win percentage of 17.81%. He has 48052 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.01.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 2468 matches and has bettered his foes in 412, corresponding to a win rate of 16.69%. With a K/D ratio of 5.04, he has 10363 frags.

The content creator has 171 victories in 1399 solo games he has played, converting to a win ratio of 17.81%. He has notched 4598 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.74.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the YouTuber has participated in 464 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 48, leading to a win rate of 10.34%. He has racked 2422 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.82.

The internet star has 19 wins in the 167 duo games he has played, translating to a win percentage of 11.37%. He has collected 911 frags with a K/D ratio of 6.16.

Lastly, Born2Kill has played eight solo matches and has outshined his foes in two, equating to a win ratio of 25.00%. He has garnered 51 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 8.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire, but comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions. Amitbhai has a higher win rate in the duo and squad modes in the lifetime stats, whereas B2K has a better K/D ratio. The latter is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the solo mode.

Amitbhai has a greater win rate in the duo and squad modes in the current ranked season, while B2K has a finer K/D ratio. Coming to the solo mode, the latter is relatively better.

