Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Casual Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is undoubtedly one of the well-known Indian Free Fire streamers and content creators on YouTube. Also, the player has more than 8.56 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Casual Gaming is also a popular Indian Free Fire content creator on YouTube and boasts a massive subscriber count of 997K. He frequently shares numerous leaks about the game.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: 3 best Free Fire character combinations made using gold.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has been featured in 7859 squad games to date and has emerged on top in 2174 of them, equating to a win percentage of 27.66%. With 20353 kills, he holds a K/D ratio of 3.58.

The YouTuber has participated in 4166 duo matches and has stood victorious in 729 of them, equating to a win ratio of 17.49%. He has eliminated 10913 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The player has 268 Booyahs in 3308 solo games, leading to a win rate of 8.10%. He has also bagged 7389 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.43.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has taken part in 467 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 101 of them, converting to a win percentage of 21.62%. He has 1190 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.25.

The YouTuber has played 216 duo games and has triumphed in 27 of them, approximating to a win ratio of 12.50%. He is six kills short of the 600-frag mark and has a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Advertisement

Lastly, Amitbhai has played 120 solo matches and has outplayed his foes on 10 occasions, with a win ratio of 8.33%. He has 389 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Sooneeta: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Casual Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 178770890.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Casual Gaming has competed in 6404 squad matches and has emerged on top in 1103 of them, ensuring a win ratio of 17.22%. He has notched 15597 foes with a K/D ratio of 2.94.

The player has 296 first-place finishes in 2588 duo games, corresponding to a win percentage of 11.43%. He has racked-up 5514 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.41.

The content creator has engaged in 1435 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 127 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.85%. With a K/D ratio of 2.55, he has 3332 kills.

Advertisement

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Casual Gaming has made 786 appearances in the ranked squad matches and has a win tally of 144, which is equal to a win ratio of 18.32%. He has 1963 frags and has held a K/D ratio of 3.06.

The YouTuber has a single victory in 19 duo games, with a win percentage of 5.2%. He has 45 kills in these matches, which in turn leads to a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Apart from this, the player has 58 solo matches against his name but is yet to secure a win or register a victory.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Advertisement

Comparison

The players have an incredible stat in Garena Free Fire. Amitbhai has a lead on both fronts, i.e., K/D ratio and win rate in lifetime squad and duo matches; meanwhile, Casual Gaming has better stats in the solo games.

Amitbhai has the edge over his counterpart in the solo, duo, and squad matches in the ongoing ranked season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: Romeo Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021