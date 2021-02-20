Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Sooneeta: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai or Desi Gamers, is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube. He has more than 8.53 million subscribers on the platform.

Sunita Thapa Magar, popularly known by her in-game alias Sooneeta, is an equally popular content creator from Nepal. She has a subscriber count of3.74 million on YouTube. She is also a professional player on Team Lava.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire for the month of February.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7850 squad games and has won 2173 of them, making his win rate 27.68%. He has racked up 20339 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.58.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 4163 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 729 games, translating to a win rate of 17.51%. With 10910 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.18 in this mode.

Amitbhai has 265 Booyahs in 3303 solo games, maintaining a win rate of 8.02%. He has eliminated 7360 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.42.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 460 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 100 of them, translating to a win rate of 12.67%. He has racked up 1178 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.27 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 213 ranked duo matches and has secured 27 victories, maintaining a win rate of 12.67%. With 591 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Amitbhai has won 7 of the 115 ranked solo matches that he has played, making win rate 6.08%. He has 360 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.33 in this mode.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has played 19122 squad games and has triumphed on 4423 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 23.13%. With a K/D ratio of 3.04, she has 44681 frags in these matches.

The Nepal-based content creator has 289 victories in 1870 duo matches, making his win rate 15.45%. She has 3368 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.13 in this mode.

Sooneeta has also played 878 solo matches and has triumphed in 63 of them, translating to a win rate of 7.17%. She has registered 1367 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.68.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta has played 1196 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 212 of them, making her win rate 17.72%. She has racked up 4028 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.09 in this mode.

The professional player has also played 19 ranked duo games and has three wins to her name, translating to a win rate of 15.78%. She has 58 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.63.

Sooneeta has played nine ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a victory. She has 21 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.33 in this mode.

Comparison

Amitbhai has a higher K/D ratio and better win rate than Sooneeta in the lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches.

The two players' ranked solo stats cannot be compared as Sooneeta hasn’t played enough games. However, in the ranked squad and duo matches, Sooneeta has an edge over Amitbhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

