Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

In a way, Battle Royale titles have taken over the mobile platform, with titles like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and COD Mobile in the fray. Garena's title has outgrown numerous games and, at present, is one of the most played games in the mobile segment.

The vast audience has led to many players taking up content creation and streaming on various platforms like YouTube. Rahul Gamer is one of the famous Indian Free Fire content creators.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Read: SK Sabir Boss vs. Gaming Tamizhan (GT King): Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 193185339.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Rahul Gamer has competed in 8899 squad games and has a win tally of 1875 games, having a win ratio of 21.06%. With 25681 kills, he held a K/D ratio of 3.66.

The YouTuber has participated in 4759 duo matches and has stood victorious on 599 occasions which comes down to a win rate of 12.58%. He has eliminated 12827 foes, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.08.

Rahul Gamer has played 2349 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 276 matches, leading to a win ratio of 11.74%. He has racked up 6258 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.02.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Rahul Gamer has 85 Booyahs in 374 squad matches that come down to a win percentage of 23.31%. He has notched 1558 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.39.

The content creator has made 296 appearances in ranked duo matches and has bettered his foes in 38 of them, translating to a win ratio of 12.83%. He has registered 1129 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 4.38.

Rahul Gamer has 38 first-place finishes in 163 solo matches, ensuring a win ratio of 23.31%. He bagged 723 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.78.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Also Read: Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for accurate headshots after OB26 update.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on his channel was uploaded back in June 2019. He regularly streams and uploads videos regarding various aspects of Free Fire. Rahul Gamer has more than 847k subscribers, 109 of which have come in the last 30 days. He has also garnered more than 54.94 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Discord: Click here

Also Read: PK Gamers' Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021