Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for accurate headshots after OB26 update

Free Fire has established itself as one of the best battle royale games on the mobile platform.

The game has a rank system that makes it incredibly competitive. To climb up the ranks in this system, players need to improve their overall gameplay, which includes their approach to looting and their ability to land accurate headshots.

Having the right sensitivity settings can significantly help players execute headshots more efficiently.

This article provides the best free fire sensitivity settings for accurate headshots after the OB26 update.

Best sensitivity settings in Free Fire to land accurate headshots

Here are the recommended sensitivity settings that Free Fire players can use to land headshots more efficiently:

General: 95-100

Red Dot: 80-95

2x Scope: 65-75

4x Scope: 65-75

AWM Scope: 20-30

Free Look: 65

The free look setting does not affect the shooting aspect of the game, so it can be left at default or changed to any level.

The settings mentioned above are not a rule of thumb, and players must alter them based on their preferences. The range of sensitivity is also not mandatory, so players can even exceed it if they want to.

(Note: These sensitivity settings are based on the writer's preference and are entirely subjective. Players should never copy the exact sensitivity settings of other players as they will not yield results. They should also not change their sensitivity settings too frequently.)

Players can follow the steps given below to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Players should first open Free Fire and press the settings option in the top-right corner.

Various setting options will appear on the screen. They can select the sensitivity section and change to the required settings.

Players can click on the reset button if they want to revert to the default sensitivity settings.

