Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs BNL: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Amitbhai Sharma, popularly known by his in-game alias Amitbhai, is a renowned Indian Free Fire content creator on YouTube. He has a subscriber count of 8.58 million on the streaming platform.

Oussema Elloumi, aka BNL, is an equally popular Free Fire streamer from Tunisia. He boasts a subscriber count of 5.78 million on YouTube.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7894 squad games to date and has won 2176 of them, making his win rate 27.56%. He has eliminated 20450 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.58.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 4176 duo matches and has triumphed on 731 occasions, translating to a win rate of 17.50%. He has 10959 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.18 in this mode.

Amitbhai has played 3313 solo games and has emerged victorious in 268 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.08%. He has 7408 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.43.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 502 squad matches in the current ranked season and triumphed in 103 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.51%. He has 1287 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.23 in this mode.

The popular content creator has 29 Booyahs in 225 ranked duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 12.88%. He has bagged 633 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.23.

Amitbhai has also won 10 of 124 ranked solo matches that he has played, making his win rate 8%. He has secured 407 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.57 in this mode.

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

BNL’s Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

BNL’s lifetime stats

BNL has played 22983 squad games and has secured 3233 victories, maintaining a win rate of 14.06%. He has registered 77905 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.94.

The Tunisia-based content creator has 84 wins in 773 duo games, making his win rate 10.86%. He has racked up 1443 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.09 in this mode.

BNL has also played 1242 solo matches and has triumphed on 78 occasions, translating to a win rate of 6.28%. He has amassed 2401 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

BNL’s ranked stats

BNL has played 3937 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 151 occasions, making his win rate 3.83%. In the process, he has killed 9347 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.47.

The YouTuber has also played 7 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a victory. He has 15 frags to his name in these matches.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad matches, BNL has a better K/D ratio while Amitbhai has a superior win rate. Meanwhile, Amitbhai has better stats than BNL in the solo and duo matches.

The players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as BNL has not played enough matches. However, in the ranked squad games, Amitbhai has the edge over BNL.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

