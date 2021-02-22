How to get Griffin and Magical Fox Bundles through Prestige Box in Free Fire

Free Fire boasts a vast player network globally and has achieved some incredible feats in the last year, including the Esports Mobile Game of the Year at Esports Awards 2020.

The game features numerous attractive and appealing cosmetic items like guns and gloo wall, individual fashion items, and more. The developers regularly add new content to the game to keep things exciting for the players.

Developers have recently reintroduced 'The Magical Duo,' i.e., Griffin and Magical Fox bundle. This time around, players stand a chance to obtain these exclusive bundles from the Prestige Box.

This article provides the players with a guide to acquire 'Griffin and Magical Fox bundle in Garena Free Fire.

How to obtain Griffin and Magical Fox bundle in Free Fire

Players should get the Prestige Box B bundles, which can be purchased from the store for 25 diamonds. Griffin Bundle and Magical Fox Bundle are the two mythical items in the box. Apart from this, the Prestige Token B also come with it.

Rewards that can be obtained from Prestige Box B

The Prestige Box B

Here is the list of items that can be obtained from the Prestige Box:

Griffin Bundle

Magical Fox Bundle

10x Prestige Token B

5x Prestige Token B

3x Prestige Token B

2x Prestige Token B

1x Prestige Token B

The chances of getting Mythic items are 1%. Meanwhile, the common items' drop rate is 99%.

Apart from getting the bundles directly from the box, players can also acquire them by exchanging the tokens collected.

The rewards that can be availed using Prestige Token B are:

The rewards can be obtained by exchanging Prestige Token B.

Griffin Bundle – 60 Prestige Token B

– 60 Prestige Token B Magical Fox Bundle – 60 Prestige Token B

– 60 Prestige Token B Name change card – 20 Prestige Token B

– 20 Prestige Token B Cube fragment – 5 Prestige Token B

– 5 Prestige Token B Diamond Royale Voucher – 4 Prestige Token B

– 4 Prestige Token B Weapon Royale Voucher – 4 Prestige Token B

– 4 Prestige Token B Bonfire – 1 Prestige Token B

Follow the steps below to purchase the box in Free Fire.

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and tap on the store option.

Click on the store option.

Step 2: Under the crates crate, select Prestige Box and press the purchase button.

Step 3: A pop-up appears, prompting the players to confirm their selection. Press the yellow button with the diamonds to obtain the crates.

Note: The users are not guaranteed to obtain the bundles by opening the crate a specific number of times.

