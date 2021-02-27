3 most challenging landing spots in Free Fire's Bermuda map after OB26 update

Free Fire has become a phenomenon and has amassed an extensive active player base across the globe. The game features two primary game modes — Battle Royale and Clash Squad.

It has become quite competitive due to the existing ranked system. Users desire to reach the higher tiers and become the best among their friends and peers.

Numerous factors come into play that determine users' performances on the battlefield, with landing spots being one of them.

Many users want to play aggressively and dominate their foes. Hence, they search for challenging locations where they can drop onto and engage in fights.

The Bermuda map in Free Fire

Currently, the title offers three different maps — Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari. This article lists the three most challenging landing spots in Bermuda after the OB26 update.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of a drop location in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Top three tricky landing spots in Free Fire's Bermuda after OB26 update

#1 - Bimasakti Strip

Bimasakti Strip in Free Fire

Bimasakti Strip is present around the center of the map and is considered a hot-drop. It consists of a high-quality loot comprised of weapons, armor, and other equipment in the numerous buildings present in this location.

Users are likely to witness a lot of bloodshed, with constant battles taking place.

#2 - Clock Tower

The Clock Tower in Free Fire

Clock Tower is another prominent drop location preferred by a lot of Free Fire players. They are likely to encounter numerous foes and hence should be ready for battle.

It provides them with an adequate amount of loot for their entire squad.

#3 - Factory

The Factory in Free Fire

The Factory is the last location on this list of challenging landing spots on the Bermuda map. Users have to be vigilant and alert for any opponent in their surroundings.

Similar to the other locations, they will be able to procure a wide variety of items here.

Apart from the locations mentioned above, gamers are likely to find constant competition in places like Peak and Pochinok.

Note: Landing spots vary on the trajectory of the plane. Several players wish to take risks by choosing hot-drops, whereas others may prefer playing it safe.

