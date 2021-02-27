How to get exclusive Cobra Strike grenade in Free Fire via the Friends Callback event

Free Fire has made its mark on the mobile segment and emerged as one of the leading titles of its genre.

The game’s developers periodically introduce several in-game cosmetic items that allow users to customize the visual aspect up to a certain extent. Apart from this, they also add several events that allow players to procure numerous items.

Currently, the Project Cobra events are underway in Free Fire, and players can get their hands on various exclusive items. A Callback event has also commenced, and users can obtain the ‘Grenade - Cobra Strike’ at no cost.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to obtain this grenade skin via the Callback event in Free Fire.

How to get the Exclusive Cobra strike grenade in Free Fire via the Friends Callback event

The Callback event has recently commenced and will conclude in six days. During this event, players have to bring back friends who haven’t been active in Free Fire to receive certain rewards, including the Grenade - Cobra Strike.

Following is the list of rewards present in the event:

5x Cobra Dice: Call Back one friend

5x Cobra Dice: Call Back three friends

10x Cobra Dice and Grenade - Cobra Strike: Call Back five friends

20x Cobra Dice: Call Back seven friends

Here are the steps by which users can participate in the event and get the rewards mentioned above:

Step 1: They can open Free Fire and tap the ‘Friends’ icon on the screen’s top.

Step 2: Gamers have to click the ‘Call Back’ tab as shown in the picture below:

Tap the Call Back button

Step 3: Next, they must select the ‘Call Back’ option beside any of the rewards.

Step 4: A dialog box will pop-up showing the list of inactive friends.

List of inactive friends

Step 5: Users can click on the ‘Invite’ button and share the link with friends that have not been active in Free Fire.

In case the friends join via the link provided by the users, their progress will increase, and they would can collect the items corresponding to the number of callbacks made.

