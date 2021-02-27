Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

One prominent name in the Indian Free Fire community is Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, who is popular because of his entertaining gameplay videos on YouTube. He has a massive subscriber count of 8.62 million on his channel.

Lokesh Gamer is also very famous, almost paralleling Amitbhai in his subscriber count on YouTube, currently standing at 8.01 million.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has competed in 7924 squad matches to date and won 2187 times, upholding a win ratio of 27.60%. With 20572 kills to his name, he holds a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The YouTuber has participated in 4178 duo games and has a winning tally of 732, corresponding to a win percentage of 17.52%. He has notched 10973 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The content creator has played 3317 solo matches and has remained unbeaten on 268 occasions, ensuring a win ratio of 8.07%. He has eliminated 7411 foes, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.43.

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers has featured in 22 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and won eight of them for a win rate of 36.36 %. He has also bagged 77 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 5.50.

The streamer has not yet featured in any ranked duo or solo matches as the current season has just begun.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 3305 squad matches and has won on 702 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 21.24%. He has accumulated 6089 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.34.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has won 151 of 1523 games, translating to a win rate of 9.91%. In the process, he has registered 2560 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.87.

The internet star has played 1229 solo matches and has 125 wins to his name, making his win rate 10.17%. He has eliminated 2172 opponents with a K/D ratio of 1.97.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the streamer has only played ten duo games, achieving victory in three of them, with 21 kills to his name. He has a K/D ratio of 3.00 in this mode and a win rate of 30%.

He has not played any matches in the squad or solo ranked modes yet.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime duo and squad modes, Amitbhai is superior and has a much better K/D ratio and win rate stats. However, in the lifetime solo stats, Lokesh Gamer has a better win rate.

As neither player has played many games in the current ranked season, it will not be justified to compare them based on those stats.

