Lokesh Gamer vs Rishi Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Lokesh Gamer and Rishi Gaming are two popular Free Fire YouTubers from India. While the former boasts a subscriber count of 7.95 million on YouTube, the latter has 2.52 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer’s lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 3305 squad matches and has won on 702 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 21.24%. He has accumulated 6089 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.34.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has won 148 of 1513 games, translating to a win rate of 9.78%. In the process, he has registered 2539 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.86.

Lokesh Gamer has played 1229 solo matches and has 125 wins to his name, making his win rate 10.17%. He has killed 2172 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.97.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Lokesh Gamer has played 95 squad games and has secured 17 victories, translating to a win rate of 17.89%. With 211 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.71 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 24 ranked duo matches and has won on 6 occasions, making his win rate 25.00%. He has bagged 58 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.22.

Lokesh Gamer has also played 3 ranked solo matches and has a single kill to his name.

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 557371238.

Lifetime stats

Rishi Gaming’s lifetime stats

Rishi Gaming has played 7203 squad games and has triumphed in 1307 of them, making his win rate 18.14%. He has secured 16278 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

The digital content creator has also played 2219 duo matches and has 205 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 9.23%. With a K/D ratio of 2.23, he has 4492 frags in this mode.

Rishi Gaming has played 1831 solo games and has emerged victorious in 87 of them, translating to a win rate of 4.75%. He has 2956 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.69.

Ranked stats

Rishi Gaming’s ranked stats

Rishi Gaming has played 489 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 72 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 14.72%. He has 1450 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.48 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also won 2 of the 84 ranked duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 2.38%. He has 240 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.93.

Rishi Gaming has played 20 ranked solo games and has 37 frags to his name, with a K/D ratio of 1.85. He is yet to secure a victory in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo games, Lokesh Gamer has an edge over Rishi Gaming in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. When it comes to the lifetime duo and squad matches, Rishi Gaming has a better K/D ratio, while Lokesh Gamer has a higher win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo mode as Lokesh Gamer has not played enough games.

In the ranked duo matches, Lokesh Gamer has better stats than Rishi Gaming. Meanwhile, in the ranked squad games, Rishi Gaming has a greater K/D ratio, while Lokesh Gamer has a higher win rate.

