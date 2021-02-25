Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Sultan Proslo (Dyland Pros): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and Sultan Proslo (Dyland Pros) are two of the most prominent figures in the Free Fire community. They currently boast YouTube subscriber counts of 21.2 million and 13.5 million, respectively.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10753 squad matches and has won on 2619 occasions, translating to a win rate of 24.35%. He has accumulated 39849 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.90.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1668 games and has secured 307 victories, making his win rate 18.40%. In the process, he has bagged 6469 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.75.

Ajjubhai has also played 903 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 77 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.52%. He has killed 2286 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.77.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 908 squad games and has triumphed in 136 of them, making his win rate 14.97%. He has registered 3474 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.50 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 29 ranked duo matches and has a single victory to his name, maintaining a win rate of 3.44%. With a K/D ratio of 2.11, he has 59 kills in these matches.

Ajjubhai has played 14 ranked solo games and has 1 Booyah, translating to a win rate of 7.14%. He has 37 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.85 in this mode.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo’s lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has played 846 squad matches and has 292 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 34.51%. He has secured 2115 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The popular content creator has also played 104 duo games and has triumphed on 26 occasions, translating to a win rate of 25.00%. With 314 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.03 in this mode.

Sultan Proslo has won 59 of the 575 solo matches that he has played, making his win rate 10.26%. He has 1545 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Sultan Proslo has played 6 squad games and has 2 wins, translating to a win rate of 33.33%. He has 12 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.00 in this ode.

The YouTuber has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has killed 5 opponents. He is yet to secure a victory in this mode.

Sultan Proslo has played 7 ranked solo games and has 1 victory, making his win rate 14.28%. He has 26 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.33.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo games, Sultan Proslo has an edge over Ajjubhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. When it comes to the lifetime duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while Sultan Proslo has a higher win rate.

It is not possible to compare the content creators' stats in all modes of the current ranked season as Dyland Pros has not played enough games.

