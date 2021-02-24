3 safest landing spots for high loot on Free Fire’s Bermuda map

Over the past few years, Free Fire has grown immensely and has emerged as one of the most preferred titles of the battle royale genre. The game has achieved numerous accolades, including the Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020.

Like the other games of its genre, Free Fire is quite competitive, and players aim to become the best among their peers.

Landing spots are one of the most crucial factors that determine the performance and result of the players in a BR match.

Bermuda map in Free Fire

Currently, Free Fire provides users with three different maps: Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory. Many players look for the safest landing locations on the Bermuda map to survive longer and increase their chances of winning the game.

This article lists the three safest landing spots for high loot on the Bermuda map.

Disclaimer: The choice of landing spots in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

Also read: How to get Free Fire Diamonds using in-game Top Up center

Advertisement

The safest landing spots for more loot on Free Fire’s Bermuda map

#1 - Plantation

Plantation in Free Fire

Plantation is among the safest spots where players can drop on the Bermuda map in Free Fire. Players are likely to witness only a few foes when landing here.

This spot offers a fair amount of loot consisting of weapons and armory to the users, aiding them to get the Booyah!

#2 - Mars Electric

Mars Electric in Free Fire

Mars Electric is the next location on this list and is one of the best spots for users to check out. Here, players will be able to find a sufficient amount of high-tier loot that would be enough for their entire squad.

However, as this spot is located on the bottom of the map, players should be on the lookout for the formation of the play zone.

#3 - Sentosa

Sentosa in Free Fire

Sentosa is another relatively safe spot on the Bermuda map. Users will be able to procure a wide variety of equipment and high-tier loot. Also, one must be vigilant for players that are gatekeeping, as they are required to cross a bridge to reach the main island.

Advertisement

(Note: Landing spots vary on the trajectory of the plane. Several players wish to take risks by choosing hot-drops, whereas others may prefer playing it safe.)

Also read: Dexter Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, and country in February 2021