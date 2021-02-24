Create
How to get Free Fire Diamonds using in-game Top Up center

(Image via ff.garena.com)
(Image via ff.garena.com)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 14 min ago
Feature
Free Fire offers its users a vast assortment of exclusive items such as skins, costumes, characters, pets, and more. Players crave to obtain such things and can purchase most of them from the in-game store via diamonds.

However, diamonds aren’t free. Players have to spend money from their own pockets to acquire them. There are various means like top-up websites that players can use to purchase the in-game currency.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how the users can buy Free Fire diamonds from the in-game top-up center.

How to get Free Fire Diamonds using in-game Top Up center

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and tap on the ‘Diamond’ icon present on the screen’s top.

Click on the
Click on the 'diamond' icon.

Step 2: Numerous diamond top-ups would appear on the screen of the users. Next, select the respective number of diamonds they want to purchase.

Select the desired number of diamonds to purchase
Select the desired number of diamonds to purchase
Step 3: Lastly, make the payment via the desired method. Diamonds will soon be credited to the accounts after a successful purchase.

Here are the prices of the top-ups:

  • INR 80 – 100 diamonds
  • INR 250 – 310 diamonds
  • INR 400 – 520 diamonds
  • INR 800 – 1060 diamonds
  • INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds
  • INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

Top up events

Cobra Top Up II event in Free Fire
Cobra Top Up II event in Free Fire

Free Fire developers introduce several events that provide the players with specific rewards from purchasing a particular number of diamonds. Currently, the ‘Cobra Top Up II’ is going on in Free Fire, where players have an opportunity to obtain the following:

Legendary Cobra backpack skin – Top-up 100 diamonds

Ground Punch emote – Top-up 500 diamonds

Sports Car - Cobra – Top-up 1000 diamonds

Published 24 Feb 2021, 12:35 IST
Garena Free Fire
