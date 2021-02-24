Free Fire offers its users a vast assortment of exclusive items such as skins, costumes, characters, pets, and more. Players crave to obtain such things and can purchase most of them from the in-game store via diamonds.

However, diamonds aren’t free. Players have to spend money from their own pockets to acquire them. There are various means like top-up websites that players can use to purchase the in-game currency.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how the users can buy Free Fire diamonds from the in-game top-up center.

How to get Free Fire Diamonds using in-game Top Up center

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and tap on the ‘Diamond’ icon present on the screen’s top.

Click on the 'diamond' icon.

Step 2: Numerous diamond top-ups would appear on the screen of the users. Next, select the respective number of diamonds they want to purchase.

Select the desired number of diamonds to purchase

Step 3: Lastly, make the payment via the desired method. Diamonds will soon be credited to the accounts after a successful purchase.

Here are the prices of the top-ups:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds INR 250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds INR 400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

Top up events

Cobra Top Up II event in Free Fire

Free Fire developers introduce several events that provide the players with specific rewards from purchasing a particular number of diamonds. Currently, the ‘Cobra Top Up II’ is going on in Free Fire, where players have an opportunity to obtain the following:

Legendary Cobra backpack skin – Top-up 100 diamonds

Ground Punch emote – Top-up 500 diamonds

Sports Car - Cobra – Top-up 1000 diamonds

