How to get stylish Free Fire names like SK Sabir Boss and Tonde Gamer in February 2021

SK Sabir Boss and Tonde Gamer are popular Free Fire content creators hailing from India and Nepal, respectively. While the former boasts a subscriber count of over 3.56 million on YouTube, the latter has 2.7 million subscribers on the platform.

Many Free Fire players look up to SK Sabir Boss and Tonde Gamer, and some even incorporate gameplay and IGNs that are similar to that of the two YouTubers.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how they can create stylish names like SK Sabir Boss and Tonde Gamer.

How can players get stylish Free Fire names like SK Sabir Boss and Tonde Gamer?

Players can use websites like NickFinder to find names that are similar to that of SK Sabir Boss and Tonde Gamer:

Names like SK Sabir Boss

Names like Tonde Gamer

As regular keyboards on mobile phones do not have fancy fonts and symbols, players have to use websites like fancytextguru.com, lingojam.com and fancytexttool.com to generate them. They can then incorporate them in their Free Fire IGNs.

Players can follow the given steps given below to use such websites and create stylish names:

FancyTextGuru

Step 1: Players should first open any of the previously mentioned websites.

Step 2: Next, they should enter a name in the text field. Numerous results will appear on the screen in a variety of fonts.

Step 3: Players can then choose the preferred result and paste it while changing their IGNs in Free Fire.

How to change IGNs in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their IGNs in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must first open Free Fire and tap on the profile section located on the top-left corner of the screen.

Click on the profile section

Step 2: After their profile opens up, they should click on the "Edit" icon as shown in this picture:

Press the edit icon

Step 3: When a dialog box appears, players can tap on the icon beside the existing name. They can then paste the new IGN and press the "390 diamonds" option. Their IGN will be changed.

Click on the icon

