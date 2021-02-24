Dexter Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, and country in February 2021

Sumit Sharma, aka Dexter Gaming, is a popular Free Fire content creator from India. He currently has over 190k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also Read: How to get stylish Free Fire names like SK Sabir Boss and Tonde Gamer in February 2021

Dexter Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Dexter Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 155530018.

Lifetime stats

Dexter Gaming’s lifetime stats

Dexter Gaming has played 8250 squad matches and has won on 1393 occasions, making his win rate 16.88%. He has accumulated 18535 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.70.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 2627 games and has triumphed in 319 of them, translating to a win rate of 12.14%. In the process, he has bagged 6298 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Dexter Gaming has also played 1794 solo matches and has 131 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 7.30%. He has registered 3668 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

Dexter Gaming’s ranked stats

Dexter Gaming has played 464 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 75 of them, translating to a win rate of 16.12%. With 844 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.16 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 15 ranked duo matches and has 2 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 13.33%. He has secured 38 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.92.

Dexter Gaming has played 10 ranked solo games and has 1 Booyah, making his win rate 10.00%. He has killed 24 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.67 in this mode.

Dexter Gaming’s YouTube channel

Advertisement

The oldest video on Sumit Sharma's YouTube channel was posted in September 2019. He currently has 99 videos on his channel, with over 772 thousand views combined. As mentioned above, he has a subscriber count of over 190 thousand.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?