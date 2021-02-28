Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Free Fire has thrived on the mobile segment and has established itself as one of the top games. Content creation, streaming, and Esports related to the quick-paced title have developed over the past few years.

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is one of the most prominent Indian Free Fire community figures. He is known for the fun and engaging content that he creates related to the game and boasts a subscriber count of over 8.64 million subscribers.

On the other hand, SK Sabir Boss is another popular Free Fire content creator, hailing from India. Presently, he has over 3.57 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has featured in 7933 squad games and has bettered his foes in 2187, converting to a win percentage of about 27.56%. In the process, he has bagged 20611 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.59.

Meanwhile, in the duo mode, he has played 4178 games and has triumphed in 732 for a win ratio of 17.52%. He has notched 10973 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The Indian YouTuber has participated in 3318 solo matches and has 268 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 8.07%. With a K/D ratio of 2.43, he has 7411 kills.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has appeared in 31 squad matches in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 8 occasions, having a win ratio of 25.80%. He has registered 116 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.04.

Desi Gamers has 1 solo game to his name as well.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 27668 squad matches and has a win tally of 8938, retaining a win percentage of about 32.30%. With 97306 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.20.

He has won 612 of the 3005 duo games coming to the duo mode, translating to a win rate of 20.36%. He has killed 8166 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Lastly, the content creator 1616 solo games to his name and has remained unbeaten in 142, leading to a win ratio of 8.78%. He has racked 3268 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has contented in 111 squad games and has emerged victorious in 53, equating to a win ratio of 47.74%. He has secured 283 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.88.

SK Sabir Boss has taken part in 2 duo matches and has 1 win, maintaining a win percentage of 50.00%. He has 6 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in the duo and squad modes in the lifetime stats. Finally, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio in the solo mode, while the latter has a finer win rate.

In the current ranked season, it is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as both have played only a few games in them. Coming to the squad mode, Amitbhai has a greater K/D ratio, whereas SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate.

