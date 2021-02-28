Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have played a significant role in the Battle Royale genre's growth on the mobile platform. The games have extensive player bases and are immensely popular amongst the players globally.

Developers of both titles periodically bring in updates, incorporating several new features that enhance the overall gameplay experience. Apart from the traditional battle royale mode, the games also offer several other modes.

This article compares the Clash Squad mode of Free Fire with PUBG Mobile's Team Deathmatch or TDM mode.

Also Read: 3 most challenging landing spots in Free Fire's Kalahari map after OB26 update

Free Fire's Clash Squad vs PUBG Mobile's TDM: 2 popular PvP modes compared

#1 Purchasing weapons vs Loadout

Combat Preparation, users have to purchase weapons before the round begins.

Advertisement

In PUBG Mobile, players can set a loadout they want to use for the TDM mode. They can select the required gun, its attachments, and more.

On the other hand, the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire features an economy-based system where the users have to purchase the required items like weapons, armor, and more before a round commences.

Moreover, after the recent Free Fire OB26 update, the Clash Squad shops have been altered and differentiated for Kalahari and Bermuda's available maps.

#2 Round based vs Achieving a specific amount of points

(Image via wallpaperaccess.com)

In Clash Squad, users are divided into two teams: Warbringers and Howlers. The main aim of the users is to eliminate the opponents to win the round. There total of seven rounds. The team that emerges victorious in four gets the Booyah!

Meanwhile, in PUBG Mobile's TDM mode, the teams have to collectively achieve a specific number of points, i.e., 40, to victory.

Also Read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile for 6 GB RAM Android phones (2021)

#3 Shrinking Zone vs Fixed Map Area

Advertisement

(Image via PUBG Mobile)

The TDM mode of PUBG Mobile is featured in a Fixed Map Area where the users have to fight out against the foes. In contrast, the Clash Squad mode is set in a small part of the Battle Royale maps and has a shrinking zone over the period.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer. What might be accurate for one might not be precise for the other.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: PMCO Spring split 2021 Bangladesh Finals Day 4 Overall standings.