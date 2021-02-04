Free Fire OB26 update patch notes: New MAG-7, training grounds update, weapon balance, and more

The Free Fire OB26 update is all set to go live today, i.e., February 4th, and players are excited to try out the new features implemented with this update. The server maintenance is already underway, and users will not be able to access the game till it ends.

The OB26 update will bring numerous features, including weapons, training ground updates, new functions, and more. The developers have released the patch notes for the update, which is what this article lists.

Free Fire OB26 update patch notes

Clash Squad

Changes in the Clash Squad mode (Image via ff.garena.com)

Ranked Season

Rank Season 5 in Free Fire starts on February 5th

Players will obtain Golden MP5 for reaching Gold III or above

Map-based Store

Two sets of stores will be available: Bermuda/Bermuda Remastered Store and Kalahari Store

New Item - Mystery Box

Available for Clash Squad - Casual Only

Battle Royale

New features in the classic BR mode in Free Fire

Vending Machine Update

Item and Pricing Update for Casual and Rank

New Item - UAV-Lite now available in the vending machine

Adjusted the tokens available on the map

New Item - UAV-Lite

The UAV-Lite (Personal UAV) is a utility item that will scan the area for the enemies. It is available in the vending machine. It will be available in Classic (Casual & Ranked)

New Item - War Chest

War Chests are available in both casual and ranked mode. They will be put in several areas to make looting easier

New System - Revival Point

Available in Classic (Casual Only)

The players will be able to review the entire squad by capturing and activating the ‘Revival Point’

New Item - Revival Card

Available in Classic (Casual Only)

This new item will be able to only in the casual mode. Revival cards will be available in the vending machine

Training Grounds

The new training ground in Free Fire

"This patch, we are moving the Training Grounds onto a brand new Island – Batou”

New mini-games

New Shooting Range

Bunny Race

esports Hall of Fame

Ferris Wheel

Gloo Wall Training

Training Grounds Store Update

New Item - Fancy Hammer now available

New Item - Giant Dice now available

Weapon and Balance

Image via Free Fire India/Facebook

New Weapon - MAG-7

It will be available in Classic & Clash Squad

Base Damage: 20

Magazine: 8

Rate of Fire: 0.2

Attachments: Grip, Stock

FF Knife

It will be available in Classic (Casual & Ranked)

Base Damage: 50

Ammo: 3

Rate of Fire: 0.5

Armor Penetration: 100%

Vector

Damage, Accuracy, and Range Nerf

Minimum Damage: -1

Maximum Range in Akimbo: -4

Accuracy in Akimbo: -18%

M1014

Damage and Rate of Fire Buff

New firing sound.

Minimum Damage: +3

Rate of Fire: +5%

M1887

Range Nerf

Maximum Range: -3%

PARAFAL

Accuracy and Range Nerf

Recoil: +9%

Maximum Range: -15%

Removed the magazine attachment slot

Woodpecker

Rate of Fire Nerf

Rate of Fire: -8%

Removed the magazine attachment slot

UMP

Damage & Armor Penetration Buff

Armor Penetration: +5%

Minimum Damage: +1

M249

Stats Adjustment

Movement Speed While Firing: +10%

Minimum Range: +4%

Accuracy While Moving: -4%

SVD

Damage and Rate of Fire Nerf

Rate of Fire: -9%

Additional Damage to Body: 50%->40%

Groza

Rate of Fire, Damage, and Recoil Adjustment

Rate of Fire: +8%

Minimum Damage: +3

Recoil: -6%

Deal 100% damage to arms and legs

Others

The Dyanmic Duo feature in Free Fire

Dynamic Duo - Available on Febraury 9th

It is a special partnership that the players can form with their friends by purchasing The Golden Vow from the store

Social System Update

Friend's Network now available

Players can now pre-invite their friends who are in-game

New personal profile & name badge now available

Leaderboard display optimization

Team Lobby now available

Quick Message

With the quick message, the players will be able to communicate with the teammates easily

Free Look

Free Look function has been added to the settings menu so that the player can turn to look around while sprinting

Optimizations

Twitter log is now supported

Inhaler can now heal above 200 HP for characters with 200+ max health

Fixed a bug where damage does not register on hit

High FPS and Shadow functions are now available for all devices

Added sounds effects for headshots

Players can read the complete patch notes on the official website of Free Fire.