Free Fire OB26 update patch notes: New MAG-7, training grounds update, weapon balance, and more

The Free Fire OB26 update is all set to go live today, i.e., February 4th, and players are excited to try out the new features implemented with this update. The server maintenance is already underway, and users will not be able to access the game till it ends.
The OB26 update will bring numerous features, including weapons, training ground updates, new functions, and more. The developers have released the patch notes for the update, which is what this article lists.
Free Fire OB26 update patch notes
Clash Squad
Ranked Season
- Rank Season 5 in Free Fire starts on February 5th
- Players will obtain Golden MP5 for reaching Gold III or above
Map-based Store
- Two sets of stores will be available: Bermuda/Bermuda Remastered Store and Kalahari Store
New Item - Mystery Box
- Available for Clash Squad - Casual Only
Battle Royale
Vending Machine Update
- Item and Pricing Update for Casual and Rank
- New Item - UAV-Lite now available in the vending machine
- Adjusted the tokens available on the map
New Item - UAV-Lite
- The UAV-Lite (Personal UAV) is a utility item that will scan the area for the enemies. It is available in the vending machine. It will be available in Classic (Casual & Ranked)
New Item - War Chest
- War Chests are available in both casual and ranked mode. They will be put in several areas to make looting easier
New System - Revival Point
- Available in Classic (Casual Only)
- The players will be able to review the entire squad by capturing and activating the ‘Revival Point’
New Item - Revival Card
- Available in Classic (Casual Only)
- This new item will be able to only in the casual mode. Revival cards will be available in the vending machine
Training Grounds
"This patch, we are moving the Training Grounds onto a brand new Island – Batou”
New mini-games
- New Shooting Range
- Bunny Race
- esports Hall of Fame
- Ferris Wheel
- Gloo Wall Training
Training Grounds Store Update
- New Item - Fancy Hammer now available
- New Item - Giant Dice now available
Weapon and Balance
New Weapon - MAG-7
It will be available in Classic & Clash Squad
- Base Damage: 20
- Magazine: 8
- Rate of Fire: 0.2
- Attachments: Grip, Stock
FF Knife
It will be available in Classic (Casual & Ranked)
- Base Damage: 50
- Ammo: 3
- Rate of Fire: 0.5
- Armor Penetration: 100%
Vector
Damage, Accuracy, and Range Nerf
- Minimum Damage: -1
- Maximum Range in Akimbo: -4
- Accuracy in Akimbo: -18%
M1014
Damage and Rate of Fire Buff
- New firing sound.
- Minimum Damage: +3
- Rate of Fire: +5%
M1887
Range Nerf
- Maximum Range: -3%
PARAFAL
Accuracy and Range Nerf
- Recoil: +9%
- Maximum Range: -15%
- Removed the magazine attachment slot
Woodpecker
Rate of Fire Nerf
- Rate of Fire: -8%
- Removed the magazine attachment slot
UMP
Damage & Armor Penetration Buff
- Armor Penetration: +5%
- Minimum Damage: +1
M249
Stats Adjustment
- Movement Speed While Firing: +10%
- Minimum Range: +4%
- Accuracy While Moving: -4%
SVD
Damage and Rate of Fire Nerf
- Rate of Fire: -9%
- Additional Damage to Body: 50%->40%
Groza
Rate of Fire, Damage, and Recoil Adjustment
- Rate of Fire: +8%
- Minimum Damage: +3
- Recoil: -6%
- Deal 100% damage to arms and legs
Others
Dynamic Duo - Available on Febraury 9th
- It is a special partnership that the players can form with their friends by purchasing The Golden Vow from the store
Social System Update
- Friend's Network now available
- Players can now pre-invite their friends who are in-game
- New personal profile & name badge now available
- Leaderboard display optimization
- Team Lobby now available
Quick Message
- With the quick message, the players will be able to communicate with the teammates easily
Free Look
- Free Look function has been added to the settings menu so that the player can turn to look around while sprinting
Optimizations
- Twitter log is now supported
- Inhaler can now heal above 200 HP for characters with 200+ max health
- Fixed a bug where damage does not register on hit
- High FPS and Shadow functions are now available for all devices
- Added sounds effects for headshots
Published 04 Feb 2021, 11:50 IST