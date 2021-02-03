Free Fire OB26 update maintenance time announced

The latest Free Fire OB26 update is just around the corner and is scheduled to go live on February 4th, 2021. The update will bring in various new features and changes, including a new shotgun Mag-7, revamped training ground, a new partner system, weapon balance, a new revival mechanism, and more.

As usual, the servers will be taken down for maintenance before the update, and during this period, the players will not be able to enter the game. Once the update is released, they will download it directly from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

However, they will only play the game and try out all the new features after the maintenance break concludes.

This article provides the players with the exact details of the Free Fire OB26 update maintenance timing.

Also Read: Daddy Calling's Free Fire, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Free Fire OB26 update maintenance timings

Free Fire is one of the recent social media posts that announced the exact schedule for tomorrow’s maintenance. Here are the exact timings:

Maintenance Timings

Advertisement

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on February 4th, 2021

End time: 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on February 4th, 2021

The users will also receive a 2x Weapon Royale Voucher and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher for updating the game during the stipulated timeframe, i.e., between February 4th and February 9th.

They can follow the steps given below to claim the rewards after updating their game:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and press the ‘Calendar’ icon on the screen's right side.

Step 2: Navigate the ‘Events’ tab and select the ‘Update Patch On 4/2’ section.

Step 3: Press the ‘Claim’ button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain them.

Advertisement

Read: SK Sabir Boss vs. Pahadi Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire than 2021?