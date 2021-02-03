Daddy Calling's Free Fire, K/D ratio and stats in February 2021

Daddy Calling is a popular Free Fire content creator from India. He has an ID level of 87 in the game, which is quite difficult to achieve.

Daddy Calling is currently placed in the Diamond II tier in the battle royale mode. Meanwhile, he is placed in the Heroic rank in the clash squad mode.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more as of February 2021.

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID and stats

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID is 237647354.

Lifetime stats

Daddy Calling’s lifetime stats

Daddy Calling has played 32166 squad matches and has won on 12672 occasions, making his win rate 39.39%. He has racked up 101995 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.23 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 2154 duo games and has triumphed in 213 of them, translating to a win rate of 9.88%. With 3272 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 1.69 in these matches.

Daddy Calling has played 3288 matches and has secured 294 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.94%. In the process, he has bagged 6567 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Ranked stats

Daddy Calling’s ranked stats

Daddy Calling has played 1962 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 1024 of them, translating to a win rate of 52.19%. He has registered 7205 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.68.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 8 ranked matches and has 4 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 50%. He has accumulated 38 kills at a K/D ratio of 9.50 in this mode.

Daddy Calling has also played 115 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a victory. With a K/D ratio of 0.10, he has 11 kills in these matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Daddy Calling’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on Daddy Calling's YouTube channel was posted on June 14, 2020. Since then, he has garnered over 156,000 subscribers and has over 2.9 million views combined on his videos.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Daddy Calling’s social media accounts

To visit Daddy Calling’s Instagram account, click here.

