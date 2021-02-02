Free Fire OB26 Update: List of weapon balances in February 2021

Free Fire fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the OB26 update. The update, which is set to be released on 4th February, will bring various new features to the game, including a revamped training ground, new weapons and more.

Apart from these changes, several weapons will also receive buffs and nerfs. This article takes a look at the list of weapon balances in the upcoming OB26 update.

List of weapon balances in Free Fire OB26 update

In a social media post, Free Fire provided some insight into the weapon balances that will come with the OB26 update. The post reads:

"In the upcoming patch, we will see a few buffs as well as nerfs on some of the most dominant weapons including the Groza, UMP and Vector!"

Some of the weapon balance details were revealed in the patch notes that were released in Vietnamese. Here are some of them:

UMP

Increased armor penetration and minimum damage

Vector

Reduce minimum damage, accuracy and range

Minimum damage: -1

Akimbo maximum range: -4

M1014

Increases damage, range, and rate of fire:

Minimum damage: +3

M1887

Reduced minimum range:

Minimum damage: -1

Maximum range: -1

Parafal

Reduced recoil and maximum range:

Recoil: reduced from 0.28 to 0.25

Maximum range: reduced from 34 to 29

Woodpecker

Reduced range:

Range: 0.39 increased to 0.42

Remove magazine attachment

SVD

Reduced additional damage and range

Groza

Increased minimum damage, recoil and rate of fire

Minimum damage: +3

Recoil: 0.2 increased to 0.23

New weapon - Mag-7

Mag-7 is the new Shotgun that will be added with this update. It has a high rate of fire and can be used in both the battle royale mode as well as the clash squad mode.

Knife

The patch notes state the following about the knife:

"Are you ready to throw the knife?"

Note: The numbers and details of the weapon balance have been translated from the Vietnamese patch notes released by Garena. Hence some of the particulars may have been lost in the translation.

