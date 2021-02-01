Nobru vs El Gato: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Bruno Goes, aka Nobru, is a renowned Free Fire content creator hailing from Brazil. He recently formed the organization, Fluxo Esports, alongside Cerol. He currently boasts a massive subscriber count of 11.9 million on YouTube.

Rodrigo Fernandes, aka El Gato, is another prominent figure in the Brazilian Free Fire community and is also the owner of the popular esports team, Los Grandes. He has over 8.64 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

Nobru’s Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru’s lifetime stats

Nobru has played 9400 squad matches and has won on 2045 occasions, making his win rate 21.75%. With 23402 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.18 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Brazilian content creator has played 2507 games and has secured 381 victories, maintaining a win rate of 15.19%. He has bagged 7919 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Nobru has won 705 of the 4659 solo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 15.13%. He has 18703 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.73 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Nobru’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Nobru has played 204 squad games and has 33 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 16.17%. He has accumulated 830 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.85.

The popular YouTuber has also played 46 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in 5 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.86%. He has 189 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.61 in this mode.

Nobru has played 53 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 9 of them, making his win rate 16.98%. He has registered 237 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.39

El Gato’s Free Fire ID and stats

El Gato’s Free Fire ID is 184184685.

Lifetime stats

El Gato’s lifetime stats

El Gato has played 7759 squad matches and has 1729 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 22.28%. He has racked up 20522 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.40 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has won 477 of the 2901 games that he has played, making his win rate 16.44%. With a K/D ratio of 3.39, he has 8212 frags in these matches.

El Gato has also played 4485 solo games and has emerged victorious in 362 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.07%. He has 12255 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.97 in this mode.

Ranked stats

El Gato’s ranked stats

El Gato has played 40 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 4 occasions, making his win rate 10%. He has garnered 125 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.47.

The content creator has also played 46 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 10 of them, translating to a win rate of 21.73%. He has secured 263 frags at a K/D ratio of 7.31 in this mode.

El Gato has played 163 ranked solo games and has 25 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 15.33%. He has 874 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.33.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Nobru and El Gato are skilled players in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime squad matches, El Gato has the edge over Nobru in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, Nobru has better stats than El Gato in the lifetime solo games. When it comes to the lifetime duo matches, El Gato has a higher win rate while Nobru has a better K/D ratio.

In the ongoing ranked season, Nobru has better stats in the squad mode while El Gato has the edge in the duo mode. However, in the ranked solo mode, Nobru has a higher win rate while El Gato has a better K/D ratio.

