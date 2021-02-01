SK Sabir Boss vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

SK Sabir Boss and BNL are well-known Free Fire content creators. They have YouTube subscriber counts of 3.46 million and 5.58 million, respectively.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Free Fire redeem code for today (February 1st): Free Spirited Overseers Weapon Loot Crate

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss' lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 27021 squad games to date and has won 8775 of them, making his win rate 32.47%. With 95350 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.23 in this mode.

Advertisement

The Indian YouTuber has also played 2981 duo games and has emerged victorious on 607 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.36%. He has eliminated 8076 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.40.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1612 solo matches and has triumphed in 142 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.80%. He has racked up 3249 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.21 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss' ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 659 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 133 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.18%. He has 1724 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.28.

The content creator has also played 103 ranked duo matches and has secured 11 victories, maintaining a win rate of 10.67%. He has 262 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.85 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has played 21 ranked solo games and has registered 14 kills at a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Advertisement

Also Read: Raistar's in-game Garena Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more in February 2021

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

BNL’s Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

BNL’s lifetime stats

BNL has played 21483 squad games and has emerged victorious in 3184 of them, translating to a win rate of 14.82%. He has racked up 74706 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.08 in this mode.

The popular content creator has 84 Booyahs in 772 duo games, making his win rate 10.88%. He has secured 1443 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.10.

BNL has also played 1241 solo matches and has won on 78 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 10.88%. He has 2396 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.06 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Ranked stats

BNL has played 2415 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 104 of them, making his win rate 4.30%. He has bagged 6116 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.65.

The YouTuber has also played 3 ranked solo games but is yet to win a match. He has 8 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.67 in this mode.

Also Read: OP Vincenzo vs PVS Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and BNL have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime squad and duo matches, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than BNL. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, BNL has a higher win rate while SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes as BNL hasn’t played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has the edge over BNL in terms of both win rate and K/D ratio.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Cerol: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?