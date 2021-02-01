Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Cerol: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is one of the most well-known Free Fire content creators in India. He makes videos related to various aspects of the game and boasts a massive subscriber count of over 8.03 million on YouTube.

Cerol is another popular Free Fire YouTuber hailing from Brazil. He recently formed the team, Fluxo Esports, alongside Nobru. At present, he has over 5.51 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7706 squad matches to date and has triumphed in 2140 of them, making his win rate 27.77%. With a K/D ratio of 3.58, he has bagged 19930 frags in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 4078 games and won on 717 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 17.58%. He has notched up 10678 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Amitbhai has also played 3252 solo matches and has 263 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 8.08%. In the process, he has killed 7167 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 325 squad games in the current ranked season and has 67 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 20.61%. He has secured 774 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.00.

The popular content creator has also played 135 ranked duo matches and has 16 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 11.85%. He has registered 371 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.12 in this mode.

Amitbhai has won 5 of the 76 ranked solo games that he has played, making his win rate 6.57%. He has 206 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.90.

Cerol’s Free Fire ID and stats

Cerol’s Free Fire ID is 1814853268.

Lifetime stats

Cerol’s lifetime stats

Cerol has played 3816 squad matches to date and has emerged victorious in 862 of them, maintaining a win rate of 22.58%. He has accumulated 12434 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.21 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the Brazilian content creator has 20 wins in the 214 games that he has played, making his win rate 11.68%. With 738 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.80 in these matches.

Cerol has also played 582 solo games and has triumphed in 68 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.68%. He has notched up 2596 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.05 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Cerol’s ranked stats

Cerol has played 375 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 82 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 21.86%. He has racked up 1512 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.16.

The popular YouTuber has also played 32 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in 2 of them, making his win rate 6.25%. He has 130 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.33 in this mode.

Cerol has played 109 ranked solo games and has 17 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 15.59%. He has 587 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.38.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and Cerol have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime stats duo and squad matches, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while Cerol has a better K/D ratio. Meanwhile, when it comes to solo games, Cerol has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

In the ranked solo and squad matches, Cerol has better stats than Amitbhai. However, in the ranked duo games, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while Cerol has a superior K/D ratio.

