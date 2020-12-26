Amitbhai's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from India. He is known for the fun and engaging videos that he uploads related to the quick-paced BR title on his YouTube channel. Currently, he boasts an enormous subscriber count of over 7.26 million, which underlines his popularity among the masses.

This article takes a look at his in-game and personal details.

Amitbhai’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

His real name is Amit Sharma, and his Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Amitbhai has featured in 7447 squad games to date and has remained unbeaten in 2102 of them, having a win rate of 28.22%. With 19347 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.62.

Coming to the duo mode, the streamer has played 3946 matches and has come out on top on 705 occasions, equating to a win percentage of 17.86%. He has 10310 frags to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The content creator has competed in 3160 solo matches and has won 258 of them, translating to a win ratio of 8.16%. In the process, he has secured 6967 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers has appeared in 82 squad matches in the current ranked season and has bettered his foes in 31 of them, which comes down to a win ratio of 37.80%. He has accumulated 221 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.33.

The internet star has participated in 8 duo games and has four first-place finishes, maintaining a win percentage of 50%. With a K/D ratio of 8.00, he has registered 32 frags.

Lastly, the popular YouTuber has played two solo games and has amassed nine eliminations with a K/D ratio of 4.50.

His YouTube channel

Amitbhai started creating content related to Garena Free Fire over a year ago and the first video on his channel dates back to October 2019. He has over 834 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

