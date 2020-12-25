Pahadi Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more

Content creation and Esports related to Garena Free Fire have developed immensely over the past few years, and have become a career option for many.

Pahadi Gaming is a prominent Indian Free Fire YouTuber, who boasts a subscriber count of over 686k. He is also an Esports athlete for the popular team – "Critical X."

This article takes a look at his real name, Free Fire ID, and other details.

Pahadi Gaming’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

His real name is Lokesh Karakoti, and his Free Fire ID is 147098967.

Lifetime stats

Pahadi Gaming has competed in a total of 18686 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 4743, having a win percentage of 25.38%. He has secured 60419 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.33.

Apart from this, the professional athlete has 1991 duo games to his name and has come out on top on 222 occasions, which comes down to a win ratio of 11.15%. With 4228 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.39.

He has featured in 1548 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 241 of them, which makes his win rate 15.56%. In the process, he has bagged 5217 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.99.

Ranked stats

Pahadi has participated in 62 squad games and has managed to remain unbeaten in 26, translating to a win ratio of 41.93%. With a K/D ratio of 8.67, he has registered 312 frags.

Lastly, Lokesh Karakoti has appeared in 7 duo matches and has won all of them. He has accumulated 66 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 66.00.

His YouTube channel

Pahadi started creating content on YouTube around one and a half years ago, with the first video on his channel dating back to July 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 438 videos on his channel. Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of over 687k and has over 41 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also started another channel named – "Pahadi Gamer," which the players can visit by clicking here.

His social media accounts

He has an Instagram account; click here to visit his profile.

