AS Gaming vs Dino Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has emerged as one of the leading battle royale titles on the mobile platform. Due to its mass popularity, several gamers have started creating content on the game. AS Gaming and Dino Gamer are two prominent Free Fire content creators from India.

This article takes a look at their in-game stats and compares them.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has competed in 7244 squad games and remained unbeaten in 1095 of them, translating to a win ratio of 15.11%. With 18262 kills, he has registered 2.97.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 2150 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 289, which comes down to a win percentage of 13.44%. He has notched up 5770 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.10.

The popular YouTuber has 1901 solo games to his name and has emerged victorious in 184, equating to a win rate of 9.67%. He has accumulated 4764 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.77.

Ranked stats

The streamer has participated in 5 squad matches in the current ranked season and outdone his foes in 1, making his win rate 20%. However, he is yet to notch a kill in the mode.

Dino Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 248205020.

Lifetime stats

Dino Gamer has 7573 squad matches to his name and has come out on top on 1536 occasion for a win percentage of 20.28%. With a K/D ratio of 3.06, he has bagged 18468 frags.

The content creator has also played 6746 duo games and triumphed in 1193 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.68%. He has secured 17199 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.10.

Lastly, the streamer has appeared in 1279 solo games and has managed to win 168, having a win ratio of 13.13%. In the process, he has killed 2878 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.59.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has featured in 9 squad games in the current ranked season and has 1 Booyah, retaining a win rate of 11.11%. He has eliminated ten foes, managing a K/D ratio of 1.25.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Dino Gamer is relatively better in the squad mode. Coming to the duo mode, both have the same K/D ratio; however, Dino Gamer has a higher win rate. AS Gaming has a better K/D ratio in the solo mode, while the former has a superior win rate.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as both of them are yet to feature in them. While in the squad mode, Dino Gamer has a better K/D ratio; in contrast, AS Gaming has a higher win rate.

