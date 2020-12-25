TSG Jash's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

The battle royale genre has witnessed an incredible surge in popularity across the world. Garena Free Fire is one of the leading titles of this genre on the mobile platform. Over the years, content creation related to the game has blossomed.

TSG Jash, aka Jash Dhoka, is a prominent figure in the Indian Free Fire community. This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

TSG Jash has participated in 6914 squad matches and has come out on top on 1644 occasions, having a win percentage of 23.77%. With a K/D ratio of 3.13, he has bagged 16490 frags.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has appeared in 2464 games and has emerged victorious in 254 of them, retaining a win ratio of 10.30%. He has killed 4855 foes for a K/D ratio of 2.20.

Lastly, the content creator has played 1332 solo matches and has outdone his foes in 109, translating to a win rate of 8.18%. In the process, he has secured 3086 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.52.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the streamer has competed in 12 squad games and managed to remain unbeaten in two of them, which comes down to a win rate of 16.66%. He has accumulated 22 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.20.

Since the ranked season began just a few days back, the internet star is yet to appear in the other modes.

His YouTube channel

Jash runs one of the most prominent Indian Free Fire YouTube channels – ‘TWO-SIDE GAMERS’ – alongside Ritik Jain. The duo started creating content on YouTube over two years back, in October 2018. Since then, they have amassed over 6.64 million subscribers and over 844 million views combined.

Click here to visit their YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

‘TWO-SIDE GAMERS’ also have a Discord server, which the players can join by clicking here.

