SK Sabir Boss vs NayeemAlam (GamingwithNayeem): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Over the years, Free Fire has garnered staggering numbers and boasts a massive audience on platforms like YouTube. It recently saw 100 billion lifetime views on the platform, which underlines its extensive viewership.

SK Sabir Boss and Nayeem Alam are two of the most renowned Free Fire content creators in India. They regularly upload engaging and exciting content on their YouTube channels, and have amassed 3.25 million and 1.02 million subscribers, respectively.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 26421 lifetime squad games and has come out on top in 8664 of them, having a win ratio of 32.79%. In the process, he has killed 93730 foes for a K/D ratio of 5.28.

The streamer has featured in 2911 duo games and triumphed in 602 of them, converting to a win ratio of 20.68%. He is just ten kills short of the 7900 mark and has managed a K/D ratio of 3.42.

The content creator also has 141 Booyahs in 1587 solo games, translating to a win percentage of 8.88%. He has bagged 3220 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has played 67 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 24 of them with a win percentage of 35.82%. With 112 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.60.

The internet star also has 34 duo matches to his name and has clinched 6 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 17.64%. He has 87 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Nayeem Alam’s (GamingwithNayeem) Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206923045.

Lifetime stats

Nayeem Alam has competed in 15262 squad matches and has bettered his foes on 3219 occasions, upholding a win rate of 21.09%. He has eliminated 63715 enemies with a K/D ratio of 5.29.

The YouTuber has also featured in 1773 duo games and has a win tally of 410 games, retaining a win percentage of 23.13%. He has accumulated 6523 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.79.

The internet star has also registered 163 first-place finishes in 1142 solo matches and has sustained a win percentage of 14.27%. He has notched up 3436 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Ranked stats

Since the ranked season has begun a few days back, the streamer hasn’t played many matches. He only has 25 squad appearances and has remained unbeaten in 9 of them, for a win ratio of 36%. He has racked up 138 kills with a K/D ratio of 8.63.

Apart from this, the content creator hasn’t played any match in the ranked season 19.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the content creators have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. Nayeem Alam is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in solo and duo matches in the lifetime stats. SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate in squad games, while the former has a better K/D ratio.

In the current ranked season, it is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo games as GamingwithNayeem is yet to appear in them. Coming to the squad matches, Nayeem has the upper hand.

