Gaming Subrata's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Free Fire is a fast placed battle royale title developed and published by Garena. Apart from the massive player base, it also enjoys a vast and growing audience on streaming platforms like YouTube, enabling players to create game-related content in various languages.

Subrata Mondal, aka Gaming Subrata Live, is a prominent Bengali Free Fire content creator and streamer. This article takes a look at his in-game ID and other details.

Gaming Subrata’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 29796169.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Subrata has participated in 10579 squad matches and has a win tally of 3529 games, which comes down to a win rate of 33.35%. He has racked up 29669 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 4.21.

The YouTuber has 336 first-place finishes in 1781 duo matches, equating to a win rate of 18.86%. He has 4649 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.22.

The content creator has also featured in 1940 solo games and has outperformed his foes on 234 occasions, translating to a win rate of 12.06%. With 4826 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.83.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the streamer has 21 squad appearances and five wins, upholding a win rate of 23.80%. He has bagged 36 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.25.

The internet star also has three duo matches against his name and is yet to secure a victory, but has one kill.

His YouTube channel

Subrata Mondal started his journey on the YouTube channel back in May 2019 and has witnessed a gradual growth. At the time of writing, he has a subscriber count of more than 1.81 million and has over 118 million views in total.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

He also has a Discord server, which players can join by clicking here.

