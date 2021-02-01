Free Fire redeem code for today (February 1st): Free Spirited Overseers Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire features various exclusive in-game items that can usually be obtained from the Elite Pass, various events, opening crates, or the store. However, most of these methods require players to expend diamonds, which isn’t a possible option for everyone.

Hence, they look for alternatives to acquire these enchanting and fascinating items. There are several ways to obtain such items for free, but redeem codes are the best ways to do so as they require the least effort. They are 12 characters long, including letters and numbers.

Free Fire redeem code for February 1st

Redeem code: 7ZG488RUDDWV

1x Spirited Overseers Weapon Loot Crate

Note: This redeem code is restricted to users from selected regions, i.e., US, NA, and SAC. Players from other areas will not be able to use it to claim the rewards and will encounter an error message stating, “This code cannot be used in your region” when they try to do the same.

Gamers can follow these steps to use the redeem code in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: They have to visit the official rewards redemption site of Free Fire here.

Step 2: Next, they have to log in to the website via the available methods: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 3: They can enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Step 4: Once players have used the code, they can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section. At the same time, any in-game currency will be directly credited to their accounts.

Note: Users will not be able to redeem the rewards with a guest account, and they have to bind their accounts with any of the platforms mentioned above.

If the players encounter an error while using the code; it likely means that it has expired and cannot be used to claim the free rewards.

