The Donato's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

‘The Donato’ is undoubtedly among some of the biggest gaming content creators on YouTube, with his primary focus being on Garena Free Fire. The YouTuber from Argentina has more than 22.7 million subscribers on his channel and is admired by the users worldwide for his incredible gameplay.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details of January 2021.

Also Read: OP Vincenzo vs PVS Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

The Donato’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 219110511.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

The Donato has contended in 2226 squad matches squad games to date and has bettered his foes in 823 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 36.97%. He has notched 11899 frags and has managed a K/D ratio of 8.48.

He has featured in 1834 duo games and has come out on top on 716 occasions for a win percentage of 39.04%. With 10080 kills he has a K/D ratio of 9.02.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has featured in 1490 solo matches and has 419 Booyahs, upholding a win percentage of 28.12%. The Donato has 7772 frags and has upheld a K/D ratio of 7.26.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The content creator has participated in 28 games and has a win tally of 5 matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 17.85%. He is just 5 frags short of 100 kill mark with a K/D ratio of 4.13.

Apart from this, The Donato has 23 first-place finishes in 67 duo games, approximating to a win rate of 34.32%. He has racked up 369 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.39.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

YouTube channel

The Donato started his journey on YouTube in 2015. Initially, he created videos around Clash Royale but later switched to Garena Free Fire on its release. He has amassed huge numbers with over 22.7 million subscribers and more than 3.5 billion views on his channel.

The players can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His Social Media handles

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also has a discord server; the players can click here to join the server.

Also Read: Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021