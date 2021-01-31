Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Content creation and streaming related to Garena Free Fire has witnessed a massive upsurge throughout the past few years. Also, the esport landscape of the game has grown immensely across the world.

Ajay Saini, aka Jonty Gaming, is a renowned Free Fire content creator and professional player. He is known for his incredible skills and gameplay. At present, he has over 2.62 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats and other details in January 2021.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has featured in 14548 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 5893 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 40.50%. With 48709 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.63.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 1918 games and has bettered his foes in 491, having a win ratio of 25.59%. In the process, he has bagged 6221 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.36.

The content creator has also appeared in 4365 solo matches and has 674 first-place, translating to a win rate of 15.44%. He has notched 12912 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Jonty Gaming has competed in 445 squad games and has come out on top on 115 occasions, having a win percentage of 25.84%. He has registered 1351 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.09.

While in the duo mode, he has played 72 duo matches and has 7 wins, translating to a win ratio of 9.72%. With a K/D ratio of 2.72, he secured 177 frags.

Lastly, the esport athlete has participated in 285 solo games and has outshined his opponents in 35 of them, converting to a win rate of 12.28%. He has accumulated 1045 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.18.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on his YouTube channel dates back to November 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 318 videos and has garnered over 136 million views combined.

As mentioned above, he has a subscriber count of over 2.62 million. Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also has a second channel named 'Global Jonty.'

His social media handles

Jonty Gaming has an Instagram account. Click here to visit the profile.

He also has a Discord server which the users can join by clicking here.

