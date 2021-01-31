OP Vincenzo vs PVS Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

The vast audience of Free Fire has resulted in the emergence and growth of streaming and content creation in various languages worldwide. OP Vincenzo and PVS Gaming are some of the prominent content creators.

Both the players boast a massive subscriber count of 5.3 million and 1.49 million subscribers respectively. The players admire them for their amazing gameplay.

This article compares the stats of both players in Free Fire.

Read: Free Fire redeem code for today (January 31st): Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate.

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 63725581.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime

PVS Gaming has contented in 9459 squad games to date and has a win tally of 2142 games, equating to a win rate of 22.64%. In these matches, he has racked up 25597 kills and has held a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Advertisement

He has also featured in 931 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 156 of them, managing a win percentage of 16.75%. The YouTuber has 2064 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.66.

PVS Gaming has played 953 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 101 games, managing a win ratio of 10.59%. He has more than 3000 frags and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

PVS Gaming has 17 Booyahs in 129 squad games this season, equating to a win percentage of 13.17%. In these matches, he has bagged 363 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Advertisement

He has 5 duo games and a single solo match to his name but is yet to secure a victory. PVS Gaming has secured 14 kills in the duo matches.

Also Read: How to get the new Beaston pet and its glacier skin in Free Fire.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has competed in 19795 squad games and has triumphed in 3423 occasions, which approximates to a win ratio of 17.29%. With 70959 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.33.

He has also engaged in 1708 duo matches and has stood victorious in 298 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.44%. The content creator is just a kill short of the 5000 kill mark and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Advertisement

OP Vincenzo has 100 first-place finishes in 1130 solo matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 8.84%. He has eliminated 2818 kills and has a K/D ratio of 2.74.

Also Read: All-new characters released in Free Fire since 2020

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the on-going ranked season, the YouTuber has 412 appearances in squad matches, winning 23 of them at a win ratio of 5.58%. With a K/D ratio of 3.04, managed 1181 kills.

Apart from this, he hasn’t played any other ranked match this season.

Advertisement

Also Read: Skyler in Free Fire OB26 Update: Everything to know so far.

Comparison

Both the players boast incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime squad games, PVS Gaming has a higher win rate, while OP Vincenzo has the lead in terms of the K/D ratio. The latter also has an edge in the duo matches on both fronts. Meanwhile, PVS Gaming has better stats in the solo games.

It is not possible to compare the stats of ranked solo, and duo matches since both the players haven’t played any games yet. That being said, PVS Gaming has superior stats in the ranked squad matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also Read: Skylord's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.