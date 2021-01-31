How to get the new Beaston pet and its glacier skin in Free Fire

Pets are one of the most exciting aspects of Free Fire as they are not merely for cosmetic purposes, and some even have unique skills that influence the gameplay. The Battle Royale title features 13 pets, with the latest addition being the Beaston.

Formerly, this pet was available as a top-up reward, and now it has been added to the store.

In-game description - Don’t Judge by his looks. He has a soft heart.

Beaston’s Skill

Beaston pet in Free Fire

Beaston has a skill named helping hand that buffs the throwing distance of the throwable, including grenade, Gloo wall, flashbang, and smoke grenade by 10% at the first level. The throwing distance is further enhanced by 20% and at the maximum level by 30%. The ability will undoubtedly aid the players to make more efficient and effective utilization of the throwables.

How to obtain Beaston Pet and its glacier skin in Free Fire

The players can directly purchase the newly added pet and its skin from the in-game store by spending diamonds. The cost of the items are as follows:

Beaston Pet – 699 diamonds

Beaston Pet

Pet skin: Glacier Beaston – 699 diamonds

Pet skin: Glacier Beaston

The users can follow the steps given below to purchase the pet in Garena Free Fire:

Press the store option

Step 1: Press the ‘Store’ option on the main screen's left side.

Step 2: Navigate the ‘Normal’ tab and select the ‘Pet’ section.

Tap the purchase button

Step 3: Select the Beaston pet and tap the purchase button. A pop-up appears, prompting the players to confirm their purchase. Press the button with the diamond symbol to obtain the items.

Step 4: For purchasing the skin, click on the ‘pet skin’ option in the ‘Pet’ section.

Click the purchase button and confirm the purchase.

Step 5: After selecting the Pet skin: Glacier Beaston, tap the purchase button and confirm it. The diamonds will be deducted, and a player will receive the pet skin.

