Skylord's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Abhyuday Mishra, popularly known by his in-game name Skylord, is an esports athlete and a Free Fire YouTuber. He recently signed for Global Esports as a content creator.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Skylord’s Free Fire ID and stats

Skylord’s Free Fire ID is 77985476.

Lifetime stats

Skylord’s lifetime stats

Skylord has played 10943 squad games to date and has won on 5143 occasions, making his win rate 46.99%. He has racked up 35682 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.15.

The Indian content creator has also played 675 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 166 of them, translating to a win rate of 24.59%. With 2078 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.08 in this mode.

Skylord has played 614 solo games and has triumphed in 115 of them, maintaining a win rate of 18.72%. He has 2108 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.22.

Ranked stats

Skylord’s ranked stats

Skylord has played 314 squad games this season and has 121 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 38.53%. He has racked up 772 kills at a K/D ratio of 4 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has secured a single victory, maintaining a win rate of 33.33%. He has 8 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.

Skylord has won 3 of the 10 ranked solo games that he has played, making his win rate 30%. He has eliminated 47 opponents at a K/D ratio of 6.41 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Skylord’s YouTube channel

Skylord started his journey on YouTube over six months ago, with his first video being posted in July 2020.

The content creator currently has 93 videos on his YouTube channel, with 51 million views combined. He has over 857,000 subscribers at the time of writing.

Click here to visit his channel.

Skylord’s social media handles

Here are the links to Skylord's social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Skylord also has a Discord server, which players can join by clicking here.