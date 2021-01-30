Create
All new characters released in Free Fire since 2020

Free Fire currently has more than 30 characters (Image via ff.garena.com)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 30 Jan 2021, 12:33 IST
Feature
Free Fire has a number of elements that make it stand out from other battle royale titles on the mobile platform.

The characters are one of the most interesting features of the game. All of them, except Primis and Nulla, have unique abilities that enhance the gameplay and give players an advantage on the battleground.

The game currently has more than 30 characters. The developers frequently introduce new characters, with the latest addition being Chrono – the in-game persona of Portuguese football superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo.

This article lists out all the characters that have been released in Free Fire since 2020.

Free Fire characters released since 2020

#1 Alvaro

Description: Alvaro is a wild but skilled demolitionist.

Ability: Art of Demolition (Passive)

#2 Chrono

Description: Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe.

Ability: Time Turner (Active)

#3 Clu

Description: Clu is a modern-day private detective.

Ability: Tracing Steps (Active)

#4 Dasha

Description: Dasha is a prankster and rebel.

Ability: Partying On

#5 Jota

Description: Jota is a parkour expert and stuntman.

Ability: Sustained Raids (Passive)

#6 Jai

Description: Jai is a decorated SWAT commander.

Ability: Raging Reload (Passive)

#7 K

Description: K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert.

Ability: Master of All (Active)

#8 Kapella

Description: Kapella is a popular pop singer and star.

Ability: Healing Song (Passive)

#9 Luqueta

Description: Luqueta is an "up and rising" soccer star.

Ability: Hat Trick (Passive)

#10 Steffie

Description: Steffie is a pro graffiti artist.

Ability: Painted Refuge (Active)

#11 Wolfrahh

Description: Wolfrahh is a game streamer and esports player.

Ability: Limelight (Passive)

Awakened character

#1 Kelly 'the Swift'

Description: Kelly's potential is unlocked for use.

Ability: Deadly Velocity

#2 Hayato 'Firebrand'

Description: Something has awakened inside Hayato.

Ability: Art of Blades

Published 30 Jan 2021, 12:33 IST
Garena Free Fire
