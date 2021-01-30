Free Fire OB26 update patch notes released in Vietnamese

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. Its developers regularly add new features to the game via periodic updates.

The Free Fire OB25 update was a huge success, and fans are immensely excited for the upcoming OB26 update, which is set to release on 4th February.

To the delight of fans, the patch notes of the Free Fire OB26 update were released in Vietnamese today, i.e., 30th January.

This article takes a look at the patch notes of the next update in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire OB26 Patch Notes

Here are the patch notes of the Free Fire OB26 update:

Clash Squad

The new season will begin on February 5.

The players will receive Gold MP5 for reaching Gold III or above.

Exclusive Store:

"In Season 5, we will be introducing a new store system where players can use them on different maps."

New item - Mystery chest

Battle Royale mode

Vending Machine update: The items and prices will be updated for normal and ranked mode.

New item - Personal UAV

A personal UAV is a limited item that players can use to know whether there are enemies around them. It will be included in the vending machine.

New item - War chest

Can be used in normal and ranked mode.

New Mode - Revival Base

Activating a spawn base will revive your teammates.

New item - Revive card

A revive card can be purchased from the vending machine.

Training Island

New area:

"In this update, we will move Training Island to an island with a brand-new name: Batou Island."

New Minigames including the Gloo wall training

Upgrade training island shop

Weapons and balance

New weapon - Mag-7

It can be used in both battle royale and clash squad mode.

Vector

Reduce damage:

Minimum damage: -1

Akimbo maximum range: -4

M1014

Increases damage, range, and firing speed:

Minimum damage: +3

Minimum range: +2

Rate of fire: Reduced from 0.4 to 0.38

M1887

Reduced damage and range:

Minimum damage: -1

Maximum range: -1

Parafal

Reduced damage and range:

Recoil: reduced from 0.28 to 0.25

Maximum range: reduced from 34 to 29

Woodpecker

Reduced range:

Range: 0.39 increased to 0.42

Remove magazine attachment

SVD

Reduced damage and range:

Bullet speed: increased from 0.48 to 0.53

Attack damage 50% -> 40%

Groza

Spawn rate increased:

Ammo rate: 0.18 to 0.168

Minimum damage: +3

Recoil: 0.2 increased to 0.23

Knife

The patch notes on the knife read:

"Are you ready to throw the knife?"

Community mode upgrade

"We are making major changes in this update. After the update, you will have many ways to find new friends and teammates in the squad lobby. Thereby you can set up the team that best suits your playing style".

New profile and name badges

Optimized rankings

System to connect with friends

Optimization

Support login with Twitter

Any vehicle can honk the horn.

K's skill animation optimized.

Add sound effects to headshots.

The scorecard for death mode will now also display your teammates' stats.

Location markers in the game will be displayed during the parachute.

Improved FPS

Note: The details used in these articles have been translated from Vietnamese. Hence, some particulars may be lost in translation.

