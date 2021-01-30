Free Fire OB26 update patch notes released in Vietnamese

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. Its developers regularly add new features to the game via periodic updates.
The Free Fire OB25 update was a huge success, and fans are immensely excited for the upcoming OB26 update, which is set to release on 4th February.
To the delight of fans, the patch notes of the Free Fire OB26 update were released in Vietnamese today, i.e., 30th January.
This article takes a look at the patch notes of the next update in Garena Free Fire.
Free Fire OB26 Patch Notes
Here are the patch notes of the Free Fire OB26 update:
Clash Squad
- The new season will begin on February 5.
- The players will receive Gold MP5 for reaching Gold III or above.
Exclusive Store:
"In Season 5, we will be introducing a new store system where players can use them on different maps."
New item - Mystery chest
Battle Royale mode
Vending Machine update: The items and prices will be updated for normal and ranked mode.
New item - Personal UAV
- A personal UAV is a limited item that players can use to know whether there are enemies around them. It will be included in the vending machine.
New item - War chest
- Can be used in normal and ranked mode.
New Mode - Revival Base
- Activating a spawn base will revive your teammates.
New item - Revive card
- A revive card can be purchased from the vending machine.
Training Island
New area:
"In this update, we will move Training Island to an island with a brand-new name: Batou Island."
New Minigames including the Gloo wall training
Upgrade training island shop
Weapons and balance
New weapon - Mag-7
It can be used in both battle royale and clash squad mode.
Vector
Reduce damage:
- Minimum damage: -1
- Akimbo maximum range: -4
M1014
Increases damage, range, and firing speed:
- Minimum damage: +3
- Minimum range: +2
- Rate of fire: Reduced from 0.4 to 0.38
M1887
Reduced damage and range:
- Minimum damage: -1
- Maximum range: -1
Parafal
Reduced damage and range:
- Recoil: reduced from 0.28 to 0.25
- Maximum range: reduced from 34 to 29
Woodpecker
Reduced range:
- Range: 0.39 increased to 0.42
- Remove magazine attachment
SVD
Reduced damage and range:
- Bullet speed: increased from 0.48 to 0.53
- Attack damage 50% -> 40%
Groza
Spawn rate increased:
- Ammo rate: 0.18 to 0.168
- Minimum damage: +3
- Recoil: 0.2 increased to 0.23
Knife
The patch notes on the knife read:
"Are you ready to throw the knife?"
Community mode upgrade
"We are making major changes in this update. After the update, you will have many ways to find new friends and teammates in the squad lobby. Thereby you can set up the team that best suits your playing style".
- New profile and name badges
- Optimized rankings
- System to connect with friends
Optimization
- Support login with Twitter
- Any vehicle can honk the horn.
- K's skill animation optimized.
- Add sound effects to headshots.
- The scorecard for death mode will now also display your teammates' stats.
- Location markers in the game will be displayed during the parachute.
- Improved FPS
Note: The details used in these articles have been translated from Vietnamese. Hence, some particulars may be lost in translation.
Note: The details used in these articles have been translated from Vietnamese. Hence, some particulars may be lost in translation.