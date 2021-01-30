Arrow AK’s (Arrow Gaming) Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Arrow AK is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators right now. He runs a YouTube channel called Arrow Gaming, alongside Arrow IB. The channel has over 1.43 million subscribers.

This article takes a look at Arrow AK's Free Fire, ID, stats, and more.

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID and stats

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID 111049492.

Lifetime stats

Arrow AK’s lifetime stats

Arrow AK has played 10771 squad matches and has won on 3558 occasions, making his win rate 33.03%. With 32005 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.44 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 1438 games and has 320 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 22.25%. He has accumulated 3737 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.34.

Arrow AK has also played 1512 solo matches and has triumphed in 196 of them, maintaining a win rate of 12.96%. In the process, he has bagged 3868 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.94.

Ranked stats

Arrow AK’s ranked stats

Arrow AK has played 233 squad games in the current ranked season and has 44 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 18.88%. He has racked up 68 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.86.

The content creator has also played 22 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 8 of them, maintaining a win rate of 36.36%. With a K/D ratio of 4.86, he has amassed 68 frags in this mode.

Arrow AK has played 4 ranked solo matches and has secured a single win, making his win rate 25.00%. He has racked up 13 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.33.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Arrow AK’s YouTube channel

As mentioned above, Arrow AK runs a YouTube channel called Arrow Gaming with Arrow IB. The first video on the channel was posted in October 2018.

Since then, the duo has uploaded 256 videos, with over 87 million combined views. At present, their channel has over 1.43 million subscribers.

Arrow AK’s social media accounts

