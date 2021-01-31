Skyler in Free Fire OB26 Update: Everything to know so far

Free Fire is a mobile battle royale title developed and published by Garena for Android and iOS platforms. The title has established a huge audience worldwide, garnering huge numbers. The game's developers have collaborated with numerous prominent personalities and shows like Cristiano Ronaldo, DJ Alok, KSHMR, Hrithik Roshan, Joe Taslim, Money Heist, and One Punch Man.

Free Fire recently announced the collaboration with the renowned Vietnamese music artist Son Tung M-TP. As a part of the collaboration, the official 'Skyler' theme song was released a few days back, and a special character will be added in the Free Fire in OB26.

Skyler Character in Free Fire

Skyler is likely the mystery character from the OB26 Advanced Server. The character has an active in-game ability called "Riptide Rhythm."

The Mystery Character from Free Fire OB26 Advanced Server

The in-game ability description at level 1 reads,

"Unleash a sonic wave forward, damage 5 Gloo Walls within 50m, cooldown 60 seconds. Also, each Gloo Wall deployed will result in increasing HP recovery beginning from 2 points. Recovery effects do not stack."

Meanwhile, at the maximum level, the distance is increased to 100 m while the cooldown is reduced to 40 seconds. Also, each Gloo Wall deployed will increase in HP recovery, starting from 7 points.

Note: The effect of the character's ability on its release could vary slightly from that in the Advanced Server.

This character will damage the 5 Gloo wall within a specific range and increase the players' HP recovery to some extent. The ability would make this character extremely useful in the close-quarter combat, especially in the final few circles when there is the extensive usage of the Gloo Wall.

The players can check out the following video to know more about the character and the collaboration:

