PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 2GB RAM phones in 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are well-known games in the mobile battle royale community.

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire function efficiently on 1 GB and 2 GB RAM mobile devices. With very minimal device specs, these two games deliver a great gaming experience to players who cannot afford high-end phones.

This article analyzes the two games' minimum device requirements and determines which is better for 2 GB RAM phones.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: System requirements

PUBG Mobile Lite minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 600 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Free Fire minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Gameplay mechanism and experience

Since both games use the battle royale genre as their core framework, they have the same concept.

PUBG Mobile Lite sees 60 players landing on an island and fighting against one another to become the last person/team standing. Meanwhile, Free Fire sees 50 players landing on an island to achieve the same goal.

The matches in both games last about 20 minutes.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Graphics quality and textures

PUBG Mobile Lite has a bit more detail in its graphics as it uses Unreal Engine 4. It has excellent map illustrations that add to the game's dynamic experience.

Free Fire has a more cartoon-like approach when it comes to visuals. However, the maps have vivid color schemes that appeal to gamers.

Verdict: Which is better?

Devices with 4 GB of RAM will run these games at a maximum of 60 FPS. Players can't expect these games to run on lower RAM machines with maximum output.

Since both titles have a minimum RAM specification of 1 GB, both of them can run seamlessly on 2 GB RAM devices without any latency.

Players are, however, likely to go for Free Fire over PUBG Mobile Lite as it has more gaming modes and higher functionality.