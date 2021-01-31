Free Fire redeem code for today (January 31st): Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Like several other battle royale titles on the mobile platforms, Free Fire features various in-game items, including pets, skins of various items, characters, and more. Over time, these items have become a big draw for the players who spend in-game currency - diamonds - to acquire various items.

Players crave these helpful items. But spending money to accrue in-game currency is not a feasible option for everyone. Therefore, gamers must look for alternative ways to acquire diamonds. Hence, redeem codes are perfect for getting the items.

Also Read: How to get the new Beaston pet and its glacier skin in Free Fire

Free Fire redeem code for today (January 31st)

Redeem code: QUZ5MJPPY92E

1x Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Reward: 1x Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Note: The aforementioned redeem code is for the US, NA, and SAC region only. The players from other regions will not be able to use it to claim the rewards and will encounter an error message stating, “This code cannot be used in your region” when they try to do the same.

Also Read: All-new characters released in Free Fire since 2020

Advertisement

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to use redeem codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: The redeem codes can only be used from the official reward redemption site of Free Fire. Click here to visit the website.

Log in to the website.

Step 2: Users then have to log in to the website via the available method, i.e., Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Note: The users with a guest account will not be able to redeem the rewards. Hence, they would have to bind their account with any of the above to claim them.

Step 3: Enter the code in the text field and press the confirm button. A dialogue box appears; press the OK button.

Advertisement

After the redemption process is complete, they can collect the rewards from in-game mails se

Step 4: Once the redemption process is successful, users can collect their rewards from the in-game mail section. Any in-game currency as a reward will be directly added to their account.

If users encounter an error while using the code, it is likely that the code has expired and cannot be used any to receive rewards. There is no way around this error. In such a case, players need to wait for new codes to be released.

Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs PK Karan (PK Gamers): Who has better stats in Free Fire?