Free Fire Elite Pass Season 33: List of free rewards

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 33 – Fuji Folklore has been released today. It brings a variety of exclusive cosmetic items to the game, including vehicle skins, gun skins, bundles and more.

Players will have to complete daily and weekly missions to collect badges and progress through the Elite Pass.

Free Fire Elite Pass upgrade

Players can upgrade to Elite Pass for 499 diamonds. Meanwhile, the Elite bundle will cost them 999 diamonds. A free variant of the pass is also available but it offers limited rewards.

Also Read: The Donato's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

All free rewards in Free Fire Elite Pass Season 33

Free Fire Elite Pass

Here are all the free rewards of the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 33.

Advertisement

50 Gold (Unlocks at 0 Badges)

Triad’s Wealth (Avatar) (Unlocks at 5 Badges)

3x Scan (Unlocks at 10 Badges)

1x Pet Food (Unlocks at 20 Badges)

1x Gold Voucher (Unlocks at 30 Badges)

Folklore Hoodie (Male) (Unlocks at 40 Badges)

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 50 Badges)

1x Fragment Crate (Unlocks at 60 Badges)

1x Discount Coupon (Unlocks at 70 Badges)

1x Pet Food (Unlocks at 80 Badges)

1x Evo Gun Token Box (Unlocks at 85 Badges)

300 Gold (Unlocks at 90 Badges)

3x Scan (Unlocks at 100 Badges)

Fuji Folklore T-Shirt (Unlocks at 110 Badges)

3x Summon Airdrop (Unlocks at 120 Badges)

1x Gold Voucher (Unlocks at 130 Badges)

3x Resupply Map (Unlocks at 140 Badges)

1x Evo Gun Token Box (Unlocks at 145 Badges)

Triad Romance (Banner) (Unlocks at 150 Badges)

500 Gold (Unlocks at 160 Badges)

1x Fragment Case II (Unlocks at 170 Badges)

3x Bonfires (Unlocks at 180 Badges)

1x Gold Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 190 Badges)

Fuji Folklore Parachute (Unlocks at 200 Badges)

1x Evo Gun Token Box (Unlocks at 205 Badges)

3x Gold Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 210 Badges)

3x Bounty Token (Unlocks at 220 Badges)

1x Awakening Shard (Unlocks at 225 Badges)

Also Read: Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021