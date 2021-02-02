New UAV-Lite in Free Fire OB26 update: Everything we know so far

The developers of Free Fire regularly introduce new content with every update that keeps the game engaging. The OB26 update is scheduled to go live on February 4th, and players are excited to try out the new features added with the upcoming patch.

UAV-Lite is undoubtedly one of the fascinating features that will be added in Free Fire with this update. This article provides details about the same.

UAV-Lite in Free Fire

Free Fire teased this new feature in a social media post, which stated:

"In the upcoming patch, we will see some really cool new functions in the Battle Royale! Let us know which function are you looking forward to the most in the next update!"

It will be available in the battle royale mode and will scan for nearby enemies. According to the official patch notes released in Vietnamese, UAVs will be available in gun vending machines. Players will also be able to find it as loot.

The patch notes on the UAV read:

"UAVs are limited items that you can use to know whether there are enemies around you. The players can use it to ensure the safety of their team."

The UAV-Lite could significantly influence the final few stages of the game, as players would be able to use it to find enemies' locations.

Gamers can also earn rewards, i.e., 2x Diamond Royale Voucher and 2x Weapon Royale voucher, for updating the game during a specific time (February 4th from 18:00 IST to February 9th at 3:59 IST). They can collect the rewards from the in-game events section after updating the game.

Note: Some details used in this article have been translated from Garena's Vietnamese patch notes. Hence, a few particulars may have been lost in translation.

