Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Ajjubhai, popularly known as Total Gaming, is one of India’s most popular Free Fire content creators. He owns the renowned esports team called Total Gaming eSports and has over 21.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

Amitbhai is another prominent figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He has over 8.68 million subscribers on his YouTube channel called Desi Gamers.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10828 squad matches and has won on 2659 occasions, making his win rate 24.55%. He has 40200 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.92.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1671 games and has triumphed in 310 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.55%. He has racked up 6492 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.77 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has won 79 of the 905 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win ratio of 8.72%. With 2298 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 63 squad games and has 37 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 58.73%. He has killed 287 opponents at a K/D ratio of 11.04 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in all of them, killing 23 opponents at a K/D ratio of 23.00.

Ajjubhai is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7935 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2187 of them, maintaining a win rate of 27.56%. He has 20615 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The content creator has won 732 of the 4179 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 17.51%. With a K/D ratio of 3.18, he has 10975 frags in this mode.

Amitbhai has played 3321 solo matches and has secured 268 wins, translating to a win rate of 8.06%. He has 7413 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.43.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 32 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 8 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 25.00%. He has accumulated 117 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.88 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 1 ranked duo match and 2 ranked solo games. He has two kills in the duo game and none in the solo matches.

Amitbhai is yet to secure a victory in the ranked duo and solo modes.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

In the lifetime solo and duo matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. When it comes to the squad games, Amitbhai has a higher win rate, while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two YouTubers' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as they have not played enough games. Meanwhile, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has better stats than Amitbhai.

