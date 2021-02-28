PVS Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

With the growth of battle royale titles on mobile platforms, Free Fire has risen to prominence. Today, it is undoubtedly one of the leaders of the genre. The game boasts a massive and loyal fan base across the world.

Hari Raman, popularly known by his in-game alias PVS Gaming, is a renowned Free Fire content creator on YouTube. He regularly uploads interesting and engaging content around the title in Tamil.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming)'s in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 63725581

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

PVS Gaming has competed in 9,712 squad matches and bettered his foes in 2,193 of them, which equates to a win ratio of 22.58%. He has registered 26,370 kills and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Advertisement

He has 157 Booyahs in 937 duo matches, corresponding to a win percentage of 16.75%. The content creator has 2,082 frags, holding a K/D of 2.67.

He has participated in 959 solo games and has gone unbeaten in 101 of them, ensuring a win rate of 10.53%. PVS Gaming has eliminated 3,012 foes and has sustained a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has only played a single squad match in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in that game, maintaining a win ratio of 100%. PVS Gaming has three kills to his name at a K/D ratio of three.

He is yet to feature in a solo or duo-ranked match this season.

CS Career

CS Career

PVS Gaming has engaged in 993 squad games and has 598 first-place finishes, translating to a win percentage of 60.22%. He has notched 5,044 kills and has managed a KDA of 1.74.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

Advertisement

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Gyan Sujan: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on his channel dates back to January 2019. He has uploaded over 700 videos on his channel since then. Hari Raman has more than 1.56 million subscribers and over 159 million views combined. 11.47 million of them have come in the last 30 days.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

He also has a discord server. Players can click here to join it.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Bilash Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?